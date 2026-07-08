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Swinging on the grass by haskar
Photo 3309

Swinging on the grass

Another shot from Monday. We had a very strong wind today, making the streets a bit dangerous. It was also windy on Monday, and this bug was clinging tightly to the grass.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Outstanding
July 8th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
A wonderful macro.
July 8th, 2026  
Heather ace
An amazing close-up! Fav
July 8th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Superbly captured
July 8th, 2026  
carol white ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
July 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
July 8th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Adore this, look at his gorgeous little face
July 8th, 2026  
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