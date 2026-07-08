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Previous
Photo 3309
Swinging on the grass
Another shot from Monday. We had a very strong wind today, making the streets a bit dangerous. It was also windy on Monday, and this bug was clinging tightly to the grass.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th July 2026 5:46pm
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grass
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Corinne C
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Outstanding
July 8th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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A wonderful macro.
July 8th, 2026
Heather
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An amazing close-up! Fav
July 8th, 2026
Zilli~
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Superbly captured
July 8th, 2026
carol white
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Great capture. Fav 😊
July 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Awesome photograph
July 8th, 2026
Boxplayer
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Adore this, look at his gorgeous little face
July 8th, 2026
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