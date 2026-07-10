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Drought effect by haskar
Photo 3311

Drought effect

Maple leaves. It looks interesting, but these trees are suffering.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
Beautiful light and contrasting colours! Fav But you are so right: these trees are suffering :(
July 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat light, colors...I am familiar with this look on maple leaves...sad.
July 10th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
It seems like too little happy medium with weather. Excellent capture tells a story.
July 10th, 2026  
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