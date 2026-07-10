Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3311
Drought effect
Maple leaves. It looks interesting, but these trees are suffering.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
4052
photos
238
followers
194
following
907% complete
View this month »
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th July 2026 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
pattern
,
drought
Heather
ace
Beautiful light and contrasting colours! Fav But you are so right: these trees are suffering :(
July 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat light, colors...I am familiar with this look on maple leaves...sad.
July 10th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
It seems like too little happy medium with weather. Excellent capture tells a story.
July 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close