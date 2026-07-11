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Holes or eyes? by haskar
Photo 3312

Holes or eyes?

I noticed the holes in the cap. Someone must have enjoyed the mushroom.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
Hmm- that's a puzzle. A lovely shot with the mushrooms' light and detail and your sparkling green bokeh! Fav
July 11th, 2026  
Beverley ace
peeping at you... great shot...
July 11th, 2026  
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