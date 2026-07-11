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Previous
Photo 3312
Holes or eyes?
I noticed the holes in the cap. Someone must have enjoyed the mushroom.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
11th July 2026 3:47pm
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light
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mushroom
,
forest
Heather
ace
Hmm- that's a puzzle. A lovely shot with the mushrooms' light and detail and your sparkling green bokeh! Fav
July 11th, 2026
Beverley
ace
peeping at you... great shot...
July 11th, 2026
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