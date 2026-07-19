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Previous
Photo 3320
Greetings from the mud spa
As I approached, all the frogs jumped into the pond and hid among the plants. After a while, however, one emerged and politely posed for me.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th July 2026 11:11am
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frog
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close-up
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pov
Dianne
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Great shot
July 19th, 2026
JackieR
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A handsome prince if ever I saw one!
July 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Aaw ! such a great shot ! fav
July 19th, 2026
Mags
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Super closeup of this green creature.
July 19th, 2026
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