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Previous
Photo 3321
The goat eats everything
Today I visited the Ciechanowiec Museum of Agriculture. A very interesting place for a city dweller.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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13
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5
Fav's
2
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365
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OM-5
Taken
20th July 2026 12:24pm
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goat
Beverley
ace
such special photo ... posing for you too
July 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Great timing and capture
July 20th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
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Ha ha great advert for recycling!! Fab shot.
July 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Ha ! how delightful !
July 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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So fabulous
July 20th, 2026
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