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The goat eats everything by haskar
Photo 3321

The goat eats everything

Today I visited the Ciechanowiec Museum of Agriculture. A very interesting place for a city dweller.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
such special photo ... posing for you too
July 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great timing and capture
July 20th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Ha ha great advert for recycling!! Fab shot.
July 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! how delightful !
July 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
So fabulous
July 20th, 2026  
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