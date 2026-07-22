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Previous
Photo 3323
Willow fence
Another shot from the agricultural museum. I really like the old willow fences with the drying pots. Such a nostalgic scene.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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10
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1
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1
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365
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OM-5
Taken
17th July 2026 10:59am
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fence
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museum
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cottage
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic, composition!
July 22nd, 2026
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