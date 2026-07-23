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Previous
Photo 3324
A shy beauty
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd July 2026 1:08pm
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flower
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leaf
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rose
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dof
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the gloss, and raindrops on this beautiful rose leaf,
July 23rd, 2026
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