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A shy beauty by haskar
Photo 3324

A shy beauty

23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the gloss, and raindrops on this beautiful rose leaf,
July 23rd, 2026  
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