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Previous
Photo 3325
And after the rain the sun came out
The weather was nice today. Downpours alternated with sunshine. In the park, I tried to capture the shapes of the plants created by the domes illuminated by the sun. But what I ended up with was such a romantic scene.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
24th July 2026 6:49pm
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droplet
Renee Salamon
ace
Magical - and lucky you. We’ve had none and another week of hot weather predicted.
July 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely love the light and bokeh - all we want now is a fairy or two !!
July 24th, 2026
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