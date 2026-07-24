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And after the rain the sun came out by haskar
Photo 3325

And after the rain the sun came out

The weather was nice today. Downpours alternated with sunshine. In the park, I tried to capture the shapes of the plants created by the domes illuminated by the sun. But what I ended up with was such a romantic scene.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Renee Salamon ace
Magical - and lucky you. We’ve had none and another week of hot weather predicted.
July 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely love the light and bokeh - all we want now is a fairy or two !!
July 24th, 2026  
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