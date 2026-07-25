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Previous
Photo 3326
The northern dune tiger beetle
It's a large, very fast beetle. I'm very happy I managed to catch it, because it's very difficult. This beetle has excellent eyesight and runs away before you see it. I sneaked around a bit and crawled. Now I'm very sore, but I finally caught it.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th July 2026 3:53pm
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beetle
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