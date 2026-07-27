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Previous
Photo 3328
Fun in the garden
Today I was playing double exposure at the garden.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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haskar
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@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th July 2026 5:12pm
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flower
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garden
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double-exposure
JackieR
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Beautiful
July 27th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely colour and exposure
July 27th, 2026
Zilli~
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Nice vibrant colors!
July 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So eye-catching !
July 27th, 2026
Beverley
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superb... stunning colours
July 27th, 2026
Khandro
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This is gorgeous - amazing colours. And I like the impressionistic feel.
July 27th, 2026
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