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The full moon and bird by haskar
Photo 3331

The full moon and bird

I can't sleep when there's a full moon. It woke me up after 4 a.m. today, too. It was already dawn, so I had a little fun. This shot is heavily cropped, but I wanted to make the flying bird more visible.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Beverley ace
very Very beautiful...
July 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely moon shot!
July 30th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Oh that is very beautiful. I love the luminous orange colour of the moon. Thanks for sharing!
July 30th, 2026  
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