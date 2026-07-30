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Photo 3331
The full moon and bird
I can't sleep when there's a full moon. It woke me up after 4 a.m. today, too. It was already dawn, so I had a little fun. This shot is heavily cropped, but I wanted to make the flying bird more visible.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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Photo Details
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9
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4
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th July 2026 4:53am
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Beverley
ace
very Very beautiful...
July 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
A lovely moon shot!
July 30th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 30th, 2026
Hazel
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Oh that is very beautiful. I love the luminous orange colour of the moon. Thanks for sharing!
July 30th, 2026
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