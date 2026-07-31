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Decorative handrail by haskar
Photo 3332

Decorative handrail

Heat, unbearable heat. Today I took refuge in the Warsaw City Museum. The air conditioning worked well, and I could focus on sightseeing. This is a reconstruction of the old oak stairs that once stood in this old tenement house. I love woodcarvings.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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