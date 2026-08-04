Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3336
Achenes with calyx
Good news: city officials have banned lawn mowing due to drought. This is the fruit of the Senecio. I like the pattern of the feathers.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
4077
photos
239
followers
195
following
913% complete
View this month »
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th August 2026 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
patterns
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close