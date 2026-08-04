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Achenes with calyx by haskar
Photo 3336

Achenes with calyx

Good news: city officials have banned lawn mowing due to drought. This is the fruit of the Senecio. I like the pattern of the feathers.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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