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Photo 3337
The end of a hot day
It was very muggy and hot. Tomorrow is supposed to be stormy and a bit cooler.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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365
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OM-5
Taken
5th August 2026 7:39pm
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