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The end of a hot day by haskar
Photo 3337

The end of a hot day

It was very muggy and hot. Tomorrow is supposed to be stormy and a bit cooler.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
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