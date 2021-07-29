Sign up
21 / 365
Belarus
The masks of the choir participants are in the national colors of Belarus. Their national flag is white and red and white and is banned by the regime
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1820
photos
243
followers
213
following
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
freedom
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous capture, fav!!!
July 30th, 2021
Peter
ace
Simply gourgeous subject and capture, keep flying the flag for your proud people, an instant Fav
July 30th, 2021
Christopher Cox
ace
Very brave! Brilliant portrait
July 30th, 2021
