Belarus by haskar
Belarus

The masks of the choir participants are in the national colors of Belarus. Their national flag is white and red and white and is banned by the regime
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

haskar

haskar

JackieR ace
What a fabulous capture, fav!!!
July 30th, 2021  
Peter ace
Simply gourgeous subject and capture, keep flying the flag for your proud people, an instant Fav
July 30th, 2021  
Christopher Cox ace
Very brave! Brilliant portrait
July 30th, 2021  
