99 / 365
Bored Kermit
This shot is a bit cropped and not the best technically, but I wanted to share it. Have you ever seen a frog yawning? I was lucky to capture this moment.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
spring
,
frog
,
behavior
Lesley
ace
Wow - very well done!
June 6th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Ha, ha!
June 6th, 2024
Karen
ace
Wonderful! I didn’t even think of frogs having a yawn - a super capture illustrating just that.
June 6th, 2024
Berni Crumb
ace
What a neat capture! So cool!
June 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! Wasn't sure what that frog was doing until I read your explanation. LOL Once-in-a-lifetime capture, I'd imagine!
June 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous, it must have had a tough day! 🐸
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such an amazing shot!
June 6th, 2024
