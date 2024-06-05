Previous
Bored Kermit by haskar
Bored Kermit

This shot is a bit cropped and not the best technically, but I wanted to share it. Have you ever seen a frog yawning? I was lucky to capture this moment.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Lesley ace
Wow - very well done!
June 6th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Ha, ha!
June 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
Wonderful! I didn’t even think of frogs having a yawn - a super capture illustrating just that.
June 6th, 2024  
Berni Crumb ace
What a neat capture! So cool!
June 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! Wasn't sure what that frog was doing until I read your explanation. LOL Once-in-a-lifetime capture, I'd imagine!
June 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, it must have had a tough day! 🐸
June 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such an amazing shot!
June 6th, 2024  
