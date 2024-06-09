Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
Mural
Found in the ruins of the Modlin Fortress
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3149
photos
259
followers
225
following
27% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1
Taken
9th June 2024 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful find and capture, I love the way you composed this.
June 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
What a find! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 10th, 2024
