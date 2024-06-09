Previous
Mural by haskar
100 / 365

Mural

Found in the ruins of the Modlin Fortress
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful find and capture, I love the way you composed this.
June 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
What a find! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise