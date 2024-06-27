Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
The fountain in the Saxon Garden
I couldn't decide which capture to send today, so I'm sending both. We have very oppressive heat. You can only go outside early in the morning and after sunset.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3169
photos
257
followers
224
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
102
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1
Taken
27th June 2024 8:23pm
Tags
park
,
fountain
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and pov, so much beautiful detail.
June 28th, 2024
