The parasol mushrooms in the winter fields by haskar
112 / 365

The parasol mushrooms in the winter fields

The parasol mushrooms are very popular with gourmets. Unfortunately, they are easily confused with the death cap mushroom which is very poisonous.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

haskar

Corinne C ace
Wonderful image
November 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Excellent shot!
November 5th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Stupendous
November 5th, 2024  
