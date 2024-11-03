Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
The parasol mushrooms in the winter fields
The parasol mushrooms are very popular with gourmets. Unfortunately, they are easily confused with the death cap mushroom which is very poisonous.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3336
photos
244
followers
215
following
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
112
2711
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd November 2024 11:12am
Tags
mushroom
,
field
,
autumn
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful image
November 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent shot!
November 5th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Stupendous
November 5th, 2024
