Look how beautiful he is by haskar
Look how beautiful he is

Aviary of free flight. I spied them hidden in the bushes. The lady was indifferent to the charms of the gentleman but he did not give up.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

ace
Wendy ace
Stunning 💜
November 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
he's so very lovely with that pattern and those colours
November 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous!
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
