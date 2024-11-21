Sign up
Previous
117 / 365
The Christmas Tree under construction
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
3
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3359
photos
246
followers
216
following
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
116
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
117
2729
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
21st November 2024 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Mags
ace
Looking good and thank goodness for bucket trucks to reach the tops.
November 21st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
A big one
November 21st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My poor brain keeps thinking, "It's just too soon for this!"
November 21st, 2024
