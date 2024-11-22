Previous
The third one by haskar
The third one

When snow falls, peacocks prefer to sit in trees. These three look very interesting.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
I love how the blue peacock stands out in the snow!
November 22nd, 2024  
Write what a grouping. Our peafowl roost in trees every evening to avoid the foxes!
November 22nd, 2024  
Are these all peacocks? Never knew there were any besides the royal blue ones...
November 22nd, 2024  
I love the white one
November 22nd, 2024  
Such a lovely catch.
November 22nd, 2024  
