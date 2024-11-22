Sign up
Previous
118 / 365
The third one
When snow falls, peacocks prefer to sit in trees. These three look very interesting.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
2725
2726
2727
2728
117
2729
2730
118
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
22nd November 2024 10:39am
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
peacock
,
park
Islandgirl
ace
I love how the blue peacock stands out in the snow!
November 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Write what a grouping. Our peafowl roost in trees every evening to avoid the foxes!
November 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Are these all peacocks? Never knew there were any besides the royal blue ones...
November 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the white one
November 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely catch.
November 22nd, 2024
