119 / 365
A mysterious man in a beautiful hat.
I really liked that hat. The man was constantly looking at his phone and his face was in shadow. I think he was trying to meet someone.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
1
1
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3376
photos
247
followers
215
following
2
1
1
Others
OM-5
8th December 2024 4:08pm
man
festive
double-exposure
Corinne C
A wonderful capture, so festive!
December 8th, 2024
