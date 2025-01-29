Previous
A 22° halo around the Sun by haskar
121 / 365

A 22° halo around the Sun

Two more photos from my trip that I want to share. I messed up the second shot a bit. It's too dark but I rarely see a full halo.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

haskar

Christine Sztukowski ace
That is so awesome
January 29th, 2025  
