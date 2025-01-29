Sign up
Previous
121 / 365
A 22° halo around the Sun
Two more photos from my trip that I want to share. I messed up the second shot a bit. It's too dark but I rarely see a full halo.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3430
photos
250
followers
217
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th January 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sky
,
cloud
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That is so awesome
January 29th, 2025
