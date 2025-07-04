Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
Sci-Fi Movie Mask
This beetle looked familiar to me up close
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3645
photos
247
followers
208
following
33% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th July 2025 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
beetle
Diana
ace
Omw, what a scary looking critter! Amazing macro and details.
July 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great macro - these little bugs can be ferocious looking when enlarged !
July 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Wow!!! Just wow.
July 5th, 2025
Janice
ace
Excellent close-up shot!
July 5th, 2025
