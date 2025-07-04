Previous
Sci-Fi Movie Mask by haskar
124 / 365

Sci-Fi Movie Mask

This beetle looked familiar to me up close
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
33% complete

Diana ace
Omw, what a scary looking critter! Amazing macro and details.
July 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great macro - these little bugs can be ferocious looking when enlarged !
July 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wow!!! Just wow.
July 5th, 2025  
Janice ace
Excellent close-up shot!
July 5th, 2025  
