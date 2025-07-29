Previous
Log structure

The wall consists of horizontally arranged wooden beams joined at the corners with interlocking joints, with or without end-joints. End-joints are the ends of the beams that protrude beyond the building's outline. Overlapping beams are typically connected with oak dowels, preventing them from shifting. A gap of approximately 2 cm is maintained between the beams. The beams have beveled edges on the outside, which facilitates sealing. The gap between them is sealed with materials such as straw, rope, oakum, shavings, heather, dried moss.
Beverley ace
Amazing! Terrific PoV too
July 30th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Great image.
July 30th, 2025  
