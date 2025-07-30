Sign up
128 / 365
Water curtain
After several days of rain, we had a beautiful sunset. I was watching the sun go down while standing on a jazz bandstand on the Narew River when I suddenly noticed this reflection in the falling water.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3675
photos
246
followers
207
following
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th July 2025 7:57pm
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
water
,
landscape
Beverley
ace
This is soo wonderful to capture… brilliant
July 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured! It looks as amazing as it sounds.
July 31st, 2025
