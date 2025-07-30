Previous
Water curtain by haskar
Water curtain

After several days of rain, we had a beautiful sunset. I was watching the sun go down while standing on a jazz bandstand on the Narew River when I suddenly noticed this reflection in the falling water.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

haskar

@haskar
Beverley ace
This is soo wonderful to capture… brilliant
July 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured! It looks as amazing as it sounds.
July 31st, 2025  
