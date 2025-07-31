Sign up
Caught
This bloodworm carelessly fell into the spider's web. But the spider didn't come running, and the bloodworm still had a chance to free itself from the sticky trap. It took a while, but it finally broke free.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
haskar
Tags
web
,
close-up
,
insect
,
raindrop
