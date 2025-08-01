Sign up
Folk artist
This is Jan Kalicki, a local folk sculptor. He was sitting in front of the museum, creating new figurines.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
OM-5
30th July 2025 12:47pm
Tags
people
,
art
,
folk
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a great story here
August 1st, 2025
