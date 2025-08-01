Previous
Folk artist by haskar
130 / 365

Folk artist

This is Jan Kalicki, a local folk sculptor. He was sitting in front of the museum, creating new figurines.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a great story here
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact