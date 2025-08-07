Previous
Yarrow social life by haskar
131 / 365

Yarrow social life

Today the weather was perfect for insect spotting. I immersed myself in the flowering plants in the meadow and observed. Here I spotted a beautiful beetle covered in pollen. A flower spider lurked in the distance, but it didn't attack the beetle.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact