131 / 365
Yarrow social life
Today the weather was perfect for insect spotting. I immersed myself in the flowering plants in the meadow and observed. Here I spotted a beautiful beetle covered in pollen. A flower spider lurked in the distance, but it didn't attack the beetle.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3687
photos
247
followers
207
following
7
Others
OM-5
7th August 2025 2:45pm
plant
spider
close-up
beetle
dof
