Don't look down by haskar
Don't look down

This tower had several small windows that were very helpful when taking shots.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot - love that wooden staircase.
August 24th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Great PoV and lovely textures.
Fab on black too :)
August 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Goodness, what an amazing capture. Such a wonderful staircase and textures! I just noticed the rope, is that for holding onto?
August 24th, 2025  
haskar ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, that's a rope to hold on to. It was very helpful on the way down, better than the handrails.
August 24th, 2025  
