Previous
133 / 365
Don't look down
This tower had several small windows that were very helpful when taking shots.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
21st August 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
tower
,
textures
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot - love that wooden staircase.
August 24th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Great PoV and lovely textures.
Fab on black too :)
August 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Goodness, what an amazing capture. Such a wonderful staircase and textures! I just noticed the rope, is that for holding onto?
August 24th, 2025
haskar
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes, that's a rope to hold on to. It was very helpful on the way down, better than the handrails.
August 24th, 2025
