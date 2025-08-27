Previous
Lost in the forest by haskar
Lost in the forest

I wanted to share this shot. This teddy bear looked very unhappy in the forest. He's still waiting for his friend.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
MamaBec ace
A mixture of sad and hopeful.
Great capture.
August 28th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Aww. Hope he makes the picnic :)
August 28th, 2025  
