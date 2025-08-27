Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
Lost in the forest
I wanted to share this shot. This teddy bear looked very unhappy in the forest. He's still waiting for his friend.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3711
photos
247
followers
206
following
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
133
3000
3001
3002
3003
134
3004
3005
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th August 2025 4:14pm
Tags
forest
,
teddy-bear
MamaBec
ace
A mixture of sad and hopeful.
Great capture.
August 28th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Aww. Hope he makes the picnic :)
August 28th, 2025
