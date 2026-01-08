Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Accident on the slope
A skier made a mistake and had an accident. Fortunately, there were rescuers on duty on the slope to help.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3841
photos
240
followers
198
following
37% complete
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
137
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
OM-5
Taken
8th January 2026 4:12pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
activity
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to have help at hand !
January 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I always appreciate those excellent skiers that donate their time and service to help.
January 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It does happen, Nicely presented
January 8th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Medics on a slope saved my Godson's life.
January 8th, 2026
