Accident on the slope by haskar
Accident on the slope

A skier made a mistake and had an accident. Fortunately, there were rescuers on duty on the slope to help.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

haskar

@haskar
Beryl Lloyd
So good to have help at hand !
January 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug
I always appreciate those excellent skiers that donate their time and service to help.
January 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
It does happen, Nicely presented
January 8th, 2026  
JackieR
Medics on a slope saved my Godson's life.
January 8th, 2026  
