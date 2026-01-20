Sign up
139 / 365
By the fire
After the sleigh ride, we roasted sausages and drink mulled wine together. Then had sing and dance to the accompaniment of a highland band.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3857
photos
240
followers
198
following
Tags
fire
,
winter
,
fun
