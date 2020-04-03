Previous
Next
Day - 3 by haskar
137 / 365

Day - 3

Moka pot - close up, sooc lens with extension tube 10mm
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise