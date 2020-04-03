Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
137 / 365
Day - 3
Moka pot - close up, sooc lens with extension tube 10mm
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1252
photos
201
followers
167
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Latest from all albums
1100
134
1101
135
136
1102
1103
137
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1
Taken
3rd April 2020 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
close-up
,
30-shots2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close