166 / 365
Backlighing 1
Sent at the request of Wendy for the current black and white challenge (back-lighting).
14th May 2020
14th May 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1328
photos
205
followers
174
following
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Views
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1
Taken
14th May 2020 6:20pm
Tags
b&w
,
bw-53
