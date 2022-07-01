Previous
1: Fill frame with colour by haskar
260 / 365

1: Fill frame with colour

A bit late, but a nice topic and I'll try to play.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Maggiemae ace
This could be a modern art picture in a room where colour needs to be recognised and matched!
July 3rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
What a beautiful colour
July 3rd, 2022  
