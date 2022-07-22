Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
281 / 365
22: Hands
Taken on Wednesday while visiting my mom. She is 92 years old and is already in her world. She does not want to eat, so I always prepare something easy for them to swallow and something that she has always liked.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2229
photos
244
followers
224
following
76% complete
View this month »
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Latest from all albums
278
1887
1888
279
1889
280
281
1890
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th July 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make-30-2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image of your mother's hand. The phase of watching your parents grow old and less able is not easy.
July 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh what a powerful photo fav
July 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close