Taken on Wednesday while visiting my mom. She is 92 years old and is already in her world. She does not want to eat, so I always prepare something easy for them to swallow and something that she has always liked.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image of your mother's hand. The phase of watching your parents grow old and less able is not easy.
July 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh what a powerful photo fav
July 23rd, 2022  
