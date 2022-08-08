Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
297 / 365
Abstract - 8
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2262
photos
240
followers
221
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Latest from all albums
294
1904
1905
295
296
1906
1907
297
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th August 2022 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
Christina
This is cool - love the curvy lines inside the straight
August 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! I like it , nice clear lines and shapes - love the colour tones - I am thinking something in the kitchen ! fav
August 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close