303 / 365
Abstract - 14
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
abstractaug2022
Annie D
ace
this is wonderful - I love the lines and tones
August 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb , such lovely strong lines and tones in this abstract - so much in the cubistic style - fav
August 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Perfectly aligned for the shot. fav
August 15th, 2022
