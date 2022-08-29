Sign up
318 / 365
Abstract - 29
After editing, I found that the picture in the bubble reminds me a bit of Marc Chagall's work. I really like them.
29th August 2022
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
7
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
abstractaug2022
