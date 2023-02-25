Sign up
Landscape - 6
Taken last week.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
b&w
,
for2023
Lesley
ace
Beautiful landscape. I really like the different clouds
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks gorgeous in black and white. fav.
February 25th, 2023
