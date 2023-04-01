Sign up
351 / 365
scissors - 1
I'm starting a day later, but I'll catch up. I chose scissors because it's a small item and I can always take it with me when I'm away.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2572
photos
243
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd April 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Milanie
ace
Very clever and a lovely starting shot
April 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice start!
April 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ok, what will they get up to?
April 2nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shot - nail scisors?
April 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot and light
April 2nd, 2023
