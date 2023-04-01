Previous
scissors - 1 by haskar
351 / 365

scissors - 1

I'm starting a day later, but I'll catch up. I chose scissors because it's a small item and I can always take it with me when I'm away.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
Milanie ace
Very clever and a lovely starting shot
April 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice start!
April 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ok, what will they get up to?
April 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot - nail scisors?
April 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot and light
April 2nd, 2023  
