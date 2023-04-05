Previous
scissors -5 by haskar
scissors -5

My mother's hand. She no longer walks, but willing cooperation in simple tasks.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

haskar

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really a great image
April 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful image of the frail hand still capable of hold the scissors
April 5th, 2023  
