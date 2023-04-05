Sign up
scissors -5
My mother's hand. She no longer walks, but willing cooperation in simple tasks.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
30-shots2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really a great image
April 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful image of the frail hand still capable of hold the scissors
April 5th, 2023
