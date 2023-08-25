Previous
abstract 25 by haskar
abstract 25

This is a wilted rhubarb leaf, but I really enjoyed it.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Babs ace
Looks gorgeous on black what a great abstract. fav.
August 26th, 2023  
