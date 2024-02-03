Sign up
Previous
Photo 416
3 Cityscape
Renovated fragments of an old lamp factory were integrated into the glass facade of a modern office building.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
6
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd February 2024 3:38pm
Tags
for2024
Barb
ace
Great street view! Woks well in b&w!
February 3rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great way to blend old and new. I like the energy in this shot that comes from the moving cars.
February 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Superb street scene
February 3rd, 2024
Cathy Donohoue
Wonderful leading lines and good use of b&w
February 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great
February 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great street view !
February 3rd, 2024
