3 Cityscape by haskar
3 Cityscape

Renovated fragments of an old lamp factory were integrated into the glass facade of a modern office building.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

haskar

Barb ace
Great street view! Woks well in b&w!
February 3rd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great way to blend old and new. I like the energy in this shot that comes from the moving cars.
February 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Superb street scene
February 3rd, 2024  
Cathy Donohoue
Wonderful leading lines and good use of b&w
February 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great
February 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great street view !
February 3rd, 2024  
