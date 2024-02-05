5 Architecture

Sign up
Photo 418
Photo 418
Architecture
Old style cottage. It has a stone foundation, the rest is made of wood arranged in a herringbone pattern.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
8
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2964
photos
258
followers
221
following
114% complete
View this month »
22
8
6
Themes and Competitions
E-M1MarkIII
5th February 2024 1:22pm
for2024
Lesley
ace
Wow, that is beautiful
February 5th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
So well balanced in construction and your photography and processing accentuate that aspect. Do you know the Peace Church in Jawor and Świdnica?
February 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I love the shape of the building.
February 5th, 2024
haskar
ace
@jyokota
Of course I know. These are real architectural wonders. A must see. I also recommend concerts in their interiors.
February 5th, 2024
Linda Godwin
So much to love about this!
February 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful piece of architectural delight ! I just love the curves and shapes - frav
February 5th, 2024
George
ace
Interesting shape - easy on the eye.
February 5th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
@haskar
-- I long to return to Poland! I haven't been back since I met you . . .
February 5th, 2024
