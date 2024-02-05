Previous
5 Architecture by haskar
Photo 418

5 Architecture

Old style cottage. It has a stone foundation, the rest is made of wood arranged in a herringbone pattern.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, that is beautiful
February 5th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
So well balanced in construction and your photography and processing accentuate that aspect. Do you know the Peace Church in Jawor and Świdnica?
February 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I love the shape of the building.
February 5th, 2024  
haskar ace
@jyokota Of course I know. These are real architectural wonders. A must see. I also recommend concerts in their interiors.
February 5th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
So much to love about this!
February 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful piece of architectural delight ! I just love the curves and shapes - frav
February 5th, 2024  
George ace
Interesting shape - easy on the eye.
February 5th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
@haskar -- I long to return to Poland! I haven't been back since I met you . . .
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise