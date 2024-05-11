Sign up
Previous
Photo 451
Meadow buttercup
Still today, memories from a visit to the countryside.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
6
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful.
May 12th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Love the soft colors!
May 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
You are so good at these amazing shots, beautifully captured with wonderful bokeh.
May 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
such beautiful yellows, bokeh and light
May 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love this
May 12th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A very sweet image.
May 12th, 2024
