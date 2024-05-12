Sign up
Photo 452
A limb
It's a sad sight, but our lawns are already mowed. The grass left is where no one will pay the mowermen for the service.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
nomomay-24
