Photo 457
The yellow mignonette
It's already very dry here. Instead of grass, plants that do not need much water begin to dominate.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
nomomay-24
Babs
ace
Beautiful
May 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautifully isolated from the rest.
May 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful in this hazy scene !
May 18th, 2024
