The yellow mignonette by haskar
Photo 457

The yellow mignonette

It's already very dry here. Instead of grass, plants that do not need much water begin to dominate.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

haskar

Babs ace
Beautiful
May 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
So beautifully isolated from the rest.
May 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in this hazy scene !
May 18th, 2024  
